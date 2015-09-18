29 of 44 officer graduates to work for SCMPD

Forty-four men and women are preparing to begin a career in Chatham County that involves risking their lives every day to protect yours.

Twenty-nine of the graduates will head to Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department to begin their law enforcement career.

Hundreds packed into an auditorium to congratulate their family members on completing the 11-week academy.

Some officers stay in Savannah, helping fill the vacancies that now stand at 83, while others head to Jesup, Hinesville, Statesboro, Effingham and a lot more.

This comes one day after a three-hour long discussion Thursday during the City Council workshop, and the big topic was officer vacancies and retention. Recent raises and aggressive video recruiting seems to be working, applications for the department are up 805 percent since January.

"I am originally from Jacksonville so Savannah was perfect. Everything worked out. I really like the different sides of the department they offer. From marine, to traffic, it is a self-generating department and I really liked that,” said Adam Lang, headed to SCMPD.

The 29 that graduated Friday will now go through seven weeks of training to familiarize them with the specific policies and practices of SCMPD police.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.