STEM day held at St. Andrews

Students at St. Andrews Lower School got a hands-on learning experience Friday.

Parents, who are also members of the community working in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields got a chance to come to the school and lead students through labs and other projects.

Some of the groups that were on hand Friday included Georgia Tech, JCB, the city of Savannah and U.S. customs.

“The students aren’t only exploring those ideas, but they are exploring how those ideas are used out in the real world and in the community. As they drive down 95 and go past the JCB office, they will be able to see some of the engineering principles and how they are used,” said Kelley Waldron, head of lower school at St. Andrews.

Waldron said this really helps the students see that there is a purpose to why they are learning these things.

