Snips 'N Clips in Guyton holding fundraiser for young girl battling cancer

A fundraiser is being held at Snips ‘N Clips in Guyton to raise money for a much needed treatment in a 3-year-old Effingham girl’s battle against cancer.

Veta Mills has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, which is a cancer of the white blood cells. She is about to start round three of chemo treatment. She is no longer able to attend school.

She is currently being treated at St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL. The fundraiser at Snips ‘N Clips in Guyton, 166 Saxon Drive, will start at 10 a.m.

“She has had 15 treatments all ready, and has about two years left of treatments to do. So we are really hoping this fundraiser will help with this,” said Becky Gunby, Veta’s aunt. “It’s been a pretty big struggle on the family, and we are really hoping it will ease the burden with a little bit of help.”

It will include inflatables for kids, face painting, and raffles. The cost is $8 to participate and donations are also accepted.

“We are going to have bounce houses, cupcakes, and food. Just have a little party for her and celebrate her,” said Joan Mills, Veta’s mother.

September is also Leukemia Awareness Month.

To donate to Veta's cause, you can visit her GoFundMe page.

