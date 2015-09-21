Beaufort Master's swim team teaching at-risk youth how to swim

The Beaufort Master’s swim team is teaching at-risk youth how to swim.

The team focused on teaching AMIKids in Beaufort swimming techniques, and how these skills, in addition to hard work can lead them to success. The program is geared toward helping teens convicted of non-violent offenses get back on track.

The organization said the swimming lessons are great for the kids involved, but it’s also an opportunity for the community to make a difference.

“It provides the opportunity to change their lives. Getting the more people involved in our program means more opportunities for our kids. We’ve been around for 30 years and not many people know about what goes on here. So it gives the community exposure the program and lets the kids get involved,” said Steven Crisp, AMIKids Beaufort Executive Director.

The executive director said when more people visit the AMIKids campus, it increases their chances to win funding for the program.

For more information on the program, visit the AMIKids website.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.