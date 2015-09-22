Beaufort Co. high school seniors perform well on WorkKeys exam

According to a national exam, Beaufort County high school seniors are ready for the workforce, and they can now apply for jobs across the Lowcountry.

Last year was the first time 11th graders in the state were required to take the WorkKeys test. District officials said Beaufort County students outperformed students in other districts, 90 percent scored high enough to earn a certificate.

Students are hoping that certificate will give them a boost when they’re job hunting post-graduation.

“I’m looking for a career in engineering, so it’s really going to help having the certificate and help me get a job easier,” said Brandon Cox, 12th grade student.

“I think it’s going to be pretty useful. It helps with getting a job later on in life and I feel like having that extra step to get me a better job later on is really going to help,” said Ella Binder, 12th grade student.

The next WorkKeys test will be issued to students in the spring of next year.

