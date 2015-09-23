Delta Airlines working to become number one corporate donator of blood

Delta Airlines is working to become the number one corporate donator of blood with the American Red Cross.

At the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Wednesday, they held a blood drive, getting people to donate one pint of blood at minimum. For some blood types, donators were asked to donate two pints.

Delta said they do this every 56 days around the nation in an effort to make sure the American Red Cross has a supply.

“It is very important that we do that, most people think they can donate blood and it can be used right away. That is not the case, it takes about two to three months for that blood to go through a process so that it can be used,” said Cynthia Roberts, Delta Airlines.

Anyone who donated was given a gift card.

