Robert Smalls' new logo narrowed down to two options

Robert Smalls International Academy is one step closer to getting a new logo.

Controversy over the school’s mascot caused the district to scrap the old logo and create a new one. The school’s alumni felt the mascot’s logo was offensive because it’s half-white, half-black face didn’t accurately portray General Robert Smalls’ race, and his wardrobe wasn’t consistent with the Civil War era.

A committee has narrowed the new logo's down to two options.

"The new logo will have a ‘G’ for the Robert Smalls Generals, and the school's name. We're in the process of incorporating that into once design to take back to the committee for their review,” said Jim Foster, Beaufort County School District.



After the committee approves of the new logo, the school board will finalize the changes at a meeting in October.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.