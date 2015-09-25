iPhone 6 release met by excited customers in Savannah

Friday is your first chance to get your hands on the new iPhone 6s and 6s plus.



A few people lined up at the Verizon store on Abercorn Street near the Olgethorpe Mall in Savannah Friday morning, and WTOC is told lots of people pre-ordered the phone as well.

This newest model has a longer battery life, it's faster, and it has some cool new features like a "3D touch screen".

"I like the new iPhone because I like to keep up with all the iPhone that come out and pink is my favorite color and they say it's pretty cool, and I'm waiting on the 7 too, but I'm excited about this one,” said one excited customer.

If you haven't gotten a chance to get the new iPhone Friday don't worry, store managers said they're fully stocked, so hopefully they won't run out before the end of the day.

