Salvation Army Bluffton in need of donations after devastating fire

The Salvation Army in the Lowcountry is still trying to recover from a devastating fire that destroyed $70,000 worth of items.

A good bit of the debris inside the Salvation Army Bluffton Donation center was meant to help those in need.

"When people came to us in need, of clothes furnishings, we helped families often if they were burned out of home,” said Maj. Bryan Tatterson, Salvation Army.

This time, the Salvation Army was the fire victim and it's the one in need, especially with the cold weather months and holidays right around the corner.



"We need clothes, and furniture, and of course as the winter is coming we need more clothing for winter items. Things like gloves, sweaters, coats, caps,” said Maj. Tatterson.



The building was insured, but the $70,000 in donations that were destroyed in the fire won't be covered.

"We're still evaluating things to see what we're able to do next and it's quite a setback and of course there have been those who worked there for years,” said Maj. Tatterson.

Those employees still have jobs, they're working at the Beaufort store instead. Maj. Tatterson said to keep the Beaufort store afloat, they need donations.



"To help us help others, we need donations to this store,” said Maj. Tatterson.

The organization said no donation is too small. Since this location isn't operating, Salvation Army workers can pick up donations or they can be dropped off at its Beaufort store.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

