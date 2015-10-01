Tybee Ocean Rescue extending patrols for effects of Hurricane Joaquin

Because of Hurricane Joaquin strengthening in the Atlantic Ocean, Tybee Island is expecting to feel the effects with rip currents and tides.

With the recent tragedy of three lives lost earlier this week, Tybee Ocean Rescue is making a big change to its plans.

Wednesday was the final day of the lifeguard season. Crews were breaking down towers and cleaning equipment for the winter. But with the latest development with Hurricane Joaquin, a bit of an audible has been called.

"With the big storm coming in, we are expecting big waves and strong currents,” said Chief Ashley Fields, Tybee Fire and Ocean Rescue.

Tybee Ocean Rescue does not want folks swimming at their own risks, so the lifeguard season just got a little longer.

"We are going to bring a skeleton crew in on the beach and will have lifeguards on the beach because of this storm,” said Chief Fields. "We should have crews in cobodas and crews in the stands."

Tybee is still reeling from the tragedy earlier in the week where three people died on the South End.

Chief Fields said the currents played a role in that.

"We do not want anything like that to happen again and we will take the extra precaution with the rip tides and things,” said Chief Fields. "The signs are up and the sand bar is always a dangerous area."

