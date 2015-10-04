Big turnout for Junior League thrift sale

Despite the nasty weather, Savannah shoppers have had a great weekend getting great deals at the Junior League Thrift Sale.

Hundreds came out to the Civic Center Saturday to be a part of a shopping experience that’s unique to Savannah.

The sale features all kinds of items donated to the Junior League. The event is considered to be the largest fundraiser for the organization.

"The Junior League has been in existence for 90 years, we are celebrating our 90th anniversary this year. We are a woman's organization. All the women volunteer their time in the community through certain placements,” said Junior League President Jennifer Claibourne.

Mayor Edna Jackson had the honor of cutting the ribbon to kick off the fun.

