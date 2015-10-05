Patchy AM fog then sunny & warm. Cooler air is coming! Get your - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Patchy AM fog then sunny & warm. Cooler air is coming! Get your First Alert Forecast now on Daybreak.

By Dave Turley, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Some morning fog then sunny and warm. Get ready for some cooler temps. Meteorologist Dave Turley has your First Alert Forecast coming up on THE News at Daybreak.

Stay Connected with WTOC:

  • Text alerts - Sign up for breaking news and severe weather text alerts delivered to your cell phone.
  • Weather app - Real-time radar, severe weather alerts and more for your iPhone and Android phone.
  • News app - Latest headlines, video and more from WTOC for your iPhone, Android and Blackberry device.
  • Mobile website - Get news, headlines and more at the WTOC On the Go mobile website.
  • Social media - Follow WTOC on Facebook and Twitter! Add WTOC to your circles on Google+.

Be sure to watch WTOC The News at Daybreak weekdays at 4:30, 5:00, 6:00 and 7:00 a.m.

Powered by Frankly