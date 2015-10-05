Georgia Democrats need new candidate after pastor backs off Senate bid

The Rev. Raphael Warnock said Friday that he has decided not to challenge U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson in next year’s election, sending Democrats searching for another contender to run against the Republican.

Warnock, the pastor of the historic Atlanta church of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., had for months openly contemplated a campaign for the seat. He met with state Democratic leaders, prepared his church members for the possibility of a run and landed a speaking role at the party’s signature event.

But the 46-year-old said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his plan to continue as pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church while also launching a Senate bid proved too complicated.

