GSP still investigating fatal Baxley wreck

The Georgia State Patrol, along with multiple other agencies, is still investigating a tragic accident that claimed the life of a 21-year-old girl on Monday.

Officers with the Baxley Police Department, Appling County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, EMA, public works, and Baxley Fire responded to the accident on North Boulevard, just after 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say a freightliner hauling frozen chicken was traveling south on North Boulevard, when he apparently lost control of the truck and entered into oncoming northbound traffic. This caused the tractor and the trailer to begin to tilt over, resulting in a collision with a 2011 Ford Lowe’s work van, a 2008 Toyota Scion, and a 1995 Chevy pickup, before coming to a rest, landing on its side.

The driver of the Scion, 21-year-old Casey Davis of Baxley, died from her injuries. She was a part-time 911 dispatcher.

Five other occupants from the three other vehicles were taken to the Appling Health Care System, where they were treated for their injuries.

GSP, SCRT, DOT, Baxley Police Department, and the Appling County Sheriff’s Office are all investigating.

