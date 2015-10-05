Four dead in domestic violence cases this year in Chatham Co.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, a dark topic that many do not want to talk about.

Over the weekend on Whitfield Avenue, two people were killed after a domestic dispute. That brings the number of deaths because of domestic disputes to four this year in Chatham County.

Police say 38-year-old Jenny Keebler and 41-year-old Jose Perez-Estrada both died after a domestic shooting Saturday. And just last weekend, 39-year-old Nova Saffles was killed in Effingham County after a fight with her boyfriend.

"This is one of those things you never get used to. It is like a sucker punch in the chest. Especially, when we go through our database and find out both of these victims never contacted us," said SAFE Shelter Executive Director Cheryl Branch.

In Chatham County, we have seen how dark domestic violence truly is when we see the faces of Beverarly Jones, Mandi Kaiser, Bera Ribal, and now Jenny Keebler all killed this year.

"This makes four to date here in Chatham County and that is just unacceptable,” said Branch.

And the state continues to see a spike in cases.

"Last year it was 71 which is atrocious but this year it is 91 and that does not include our most recent ones here in Chatham County,” said Branch.

Branch and others want victims to know they are there, ready to help, whatever that looks like.

"None of the people that have come through our services since 1979 have been killed by their abusive partner,” said Branch. "I think it’s important that victims at least pick up the phone and say this is my situation and can you give me some guidance."

If you are victim or know someone who is, even if you just suspect something, give Safe Shelter a call at 912.629.8888.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.