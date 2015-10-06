Building dedicated in soldier's name at HAAF

The military police group, Criminal Investigation Division, named a building at Hunter Army Airfield in memory of a former Sergeant.

Peters Hall was dedicated Tuesday in the memory of Sgt. Joseph Peters.

Peters was supporting a 75th Ranger Regiment operation when a suicide bomber attacked. Peters rushed to help the wounded when more blasts went off.

“Thought I was patriotic before Joe died, but when he died my sense of patriotism changed. And everybody that puts on the soldier gear, they are patriots, they believe in something bigger than themselves and it’s an honor that Joe served with all these wonderful people,” said Dennis Peters, Joe’s father.

Sgt. Peters’ family came from Missouri to be there for the dedication.

