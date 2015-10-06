Deadline to register for Georgia Vietnam Veteran Certificate of Honor is Oct. 13

Vietnam Veterans from Georgia are invited to a ceremony to receive a certificate of thanks from Georgia Governor Nathan Deal.

Every Georgia veteran with honorable service during the Vietnam War is eligible to receive this certificate.

Governor Deal's Vietnam Veteran Certificate of Honor Ceremony in Savannah is 11 a.m., Oct. 30 at Hunter Army Airfield in the U.S. Army National Guard Hanger.

Georgia Secretary of State, Brian Kemp, will attend to present the certificates, which will have been signed by the governor.

Georgia Vietnam vets who would like to be included should contact Allen Harvey no later than Oct. 13 at alharvusmc68@gmail.com or phone number 912.210.9118.

Family members may RSVP to receive a certificate for a deceased family member who served.

