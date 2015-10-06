Locals respond to Cheerio recall

General Mills recalling nearly two million boxes of cheerios that were labeled as gluten free this week because they may not be gluten free after all.

The cereal may in fact contain wheat which is a major problem with those with a gluten allergy.

This recall affects Honey Nut Cheerios and classic Cheerios in the yellow box with the “better if used by date of July 14, 2016.”

They're asking customers with wheat allergies who bought the affected product to call the company. In the meantime, organizations in the Coastal Empire are having to deal with this as well.

For example, the food bank gets hundreds of boxes of cereal a month so they have to be careful. They checked their inventory Tuesday and luckily, they had no effected products.

"We keep a lot of records of what goes where to whom so we make sure we are not sending out food that we cannot track. Normally, if it’s a case of cereal, for example, we would be able to tell which organization got that food from us, then they would be able to track who got that cereal when they came into their shelter or pantry," said Mary-Jane Crouch, Executive Director for America’s Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire.

According to General Mills, issues at a California facility may have caused the contamination of the products.

