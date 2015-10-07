65th annual Savannah Greek Festival

Eat-in or take-out, and new this year, order online for carryout. Select what you want to eat and pay online, and then stop by the Hellenic Center at your designated time and pick it up.

The annual festival will feature homemade Greek foods, desserts, Greek dancing, church tours, market place, a live band and more during the three day celebration of Greek food, music and heritage.

Savannah's Greek Festival will be Oct. 8th, 9th, and 10th from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church's Hellenic Center at 14 West Anderson St.

The festival will have free admission until 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday with a requested $2 donation after 4 p.m. There is also a requested $2 donation all day Saturday.

For more information, visit their website here or find them on Facebook here.

