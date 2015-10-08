Local theater group stages 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow'

It's the season for hauntings, so join Ichabod Crane on the ride of his life one dark and spooky night.

Savannah Stage Company presents Catherine Bush's adaptation of Washington Irving's novel, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”, Oct. 9th-31st at Ampersand, 36 Martin Luther King Blvd. The third floor becomes the playing space for the production and there will also be a small bar for patrons to have drinks during the show. Ampersand is also turning the entire restaurant into a haunted house like venue.

Sleepy Hollow, a village haunted by the legendary Headless Horseman, has a new schoolmaster—the somewhat hapless and extremely superstitious Ichabod Crane. When Ichabod tries to win the hand of the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel, he makes an enemy of her former suitor, the brawny Brom Bones.

There will be a costume party contest on Oct. 31st, the closing of the show.

Savannah Stage Company is a non-profit, professional theatre serving the audiences of Savannah and Chatham County.

Admission is $15 or Pay-What-You-Can.

For information and tickets visit the Savannah Stage Company website here.

