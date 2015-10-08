Hardeeville mayor donates to care for porcine counterpart

Hardeeville’s mayor and town council gave a donation to Beaufort-Jasper ACE to help feed the school’s four-legged Mayor.

Mayor Bacon s one of the many animals at the school’s agricultural department. Hardeeville Mayor Bronco Bostick gave Mayor Bacon to the school as a gift last year, and he promised that he will continue to donate money to feed the pig.

He kept that promise and on Thursday he and the council presented a $1,000 check to help the school support Bacon’s growing appetite.

“I know that the pig eats a lot, so I got with my council members, myself and my personal donations to make him healthy and keep him warm and everything else,” Bostick said. “We as a council and mayor, we come out here to make sure that we are in support of this great institution.”

Mayor Bacon, along with more than a dozen other animals, helps students gain hands-on agricultural experience.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.









