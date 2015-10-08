SCMPD investigating Tuesday night shooting on Oak Forest Drive

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating an incident where pellets from a firearm left a man with minor injuries and caused damage to two apartments on the 2500 block of Oak Forest Drive just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was reportedly sitting outside with a 20-year-old female and a 2-year-old child when shots were fired from a dark-colored vehicle. The vehicle may have headed south on LaRoach Avenue.

Metro responded to both apartments and Memorial Health, where investigators learned that a male was seeking treatment for his wounds. The victim arrived to the hospital in a privately-owned vehicle.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020 or text CRIMES (274637) using the keyword CSTOP2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

A confidential tip line also is open directly to investigators at 912.525.3124.

