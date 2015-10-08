New film starring Chris Evans filming on Tybee Island

While pirates might be getting ready to invade Tybee Island this weekend for Pirate Fest, Captain America is already making the island home.

The Hollywood movie, “Gifted”, has started production. The film stars Captain America Chris Evans and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer from “The Help”.

"Gifted" is just the latest big Hollywood movie to be shot in the Savannah area this year. Most recently, the Adam Sandler film “The Do Over" and the Robert De Niro and Zac Efron movie "Dirty Grandpa."

Camera, lighting and production crews of “Gifted” will be filming on Tybee Island throughout the month of October.

The movie is a fictional story of a St. Petersburg man who fights for custody of the brilliant young daughter of his deceased sister.

Once again, a bounty of state tax incentives has landed Georgia a major motion picture that's actually set in Tampa, Florida. This is the third time in two years a movie set in the Tampa, Florida area is actually filming on the Georgia coast.

The Ben Affleck movie filming in Brunswick and “Magic Mike XXL” are the others.

With the help of a very powerful tax credit, Georgia's film industry has exploded to a $6-billion dollar industry in 2015 and it continues to grow.

As far as production of the movie “Gifted” on Tybee is concerned, there could be a few small detours on the island so please watch for signs over the next couple of weeks.

