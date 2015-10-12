Bluffton Fire selling t-shirts to support veterans

Firefighters in Bluffton are kicking off their Veterans Day fundraisers to support veterans in the Lowcountry.

Beginning on Monday, the Bluffton Township Fire District will be selling a navy blue, camouflage shirt. Last year, the district raised about $1,000 for an organization that helps veterans find jobs after leaving the military.

In November, all of the district’s firefighters will wear the shirt while they’re working to support the veterans in the area.

“We hope to get everyone to wear it that week. We’re actually wearing them all the time, but for that week really, for the kids, they’ll be wearing the same exact shirt the duty guys will be wearing out running calls. We try and do what we can for our veterans. They do a tremendous amount for us and our community and protecting us so we want to give back what we can,” said Cpt. Randy Hunter, Bluffton Township Fire District.

The t-shirts are $19. Click here to visit the webpage and find out how you can purchase one to help support veterans.

