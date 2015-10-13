Bluffton announces small homes to be built to assist flood victims

A Bluffton business is working to give folks who lost their homes during the floods last week, a new place to live.

Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka made the announcement this morning during a press conference thanking the community for the thousands of dollars’ worth of donations collected in the area in the past week.

Brighton Builders will begin construction on Thursday on two tiny homes to give flood victims a place to call home. The company’s president says the homes will be small, but they will be a big help to families in need.

“Tiny homes is basically all the essentials of a basic home except it’s in a smaller square footage. We’re talking around 200, maybe 260 square feet, depending on a couple factors. We can sleep four to six people. They’ll have a full working bathroom, full working kitchen, they’ll have the essential appliances, refrigerator, stove, and sink. All that stuff,” said Ben Kennedy, Brighton Builders owner.

Each home is expected to cost $25,000.

If you want to donate to the project, visit their website here.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.