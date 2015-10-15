Families believe missing Jasper County couple was murdered

The family of a missing Jasper County couple believe the bodies found burnt in a car earlier this month belonged to 27-year-old Shantay Jenkins and 33-year-old Bruce Specks.

The couple was last seen on Friday, Oct. 2nd, one day before the bodies of two people were found inside a burning car on Purrysburg Road in Hardeeville.

Bruce Specks and Shantay Jenkins’ mother both say the couple always picks up their phones, but that changed Oct 2nd.

“Normally when she goes out, she’ll call me and let me know, ‘I’m on the way mom’ or something like that. She never showed back up,” said Patricia Jenkins, Shantay’s mother.

The mothers believe their children were brutally murdered. They say the bodies were found in Shantay's car.

“I don’t want it to be my child. I know, I know. Those are the only two bodies in that car and these kids haven’t appeared back yet,” said Cynthia Howard, Bruce’s mother.

And Cynthia Howard is convinced she knows the people who did it.

“Ya’ll didn’t have to do it like that. Ya’ll didn’t have to do those kids like that. You already shot them, why burn them on top. You did overkill. Why did you have that much hate in your heart,” said Howard.

The women are searching for closure, while looking for ways to explain to Shantay’s son and Bruce’s three children why mommy and daddy haven’t come home.

“We told him that his mother passed. I keep telling him she’s in the sky with the angels and she’s not coming back,” said Patricia Jenkins.

“The only closure for me is that if they catch these killers. That’s the only thing they could give me because they can’t give me my child back,” said Howard.

Howard says she can accept the fact that she may never see her son again, but forgiving the person who took his life is out of the question.

“God may forgive these children, and I hate to say this, but I will never forgive them because I know them personally. I will never, ever forgive them,” said Howard.

Family members say Speck and Jenkins had plans to get married last week.

The coroner’s office says DNA is still being tested to determine the identities of the victims. No arrests have been made in the case.

The community will hold a candlelight vigil for the couple Friday at 7 p.m. on Great Swamp Road in Ridgeland.

