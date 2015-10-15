Richmond Hill 3rd graders participate in Fitness Days at ASU

College students at Armstrong State University are hosting 3rd graders from Richmond Hill Elementary School as part of the 13th annual Fitness Days.

The college students plan the whole event, and the kids are getting to try some things they may have never done before, plus a lot they already love to do.

"We've been doing jump rope, hula hoop, we've been dancing, the Cupid Shuffle, the Nae Nae, the Whip and Nae Nae. It's been really fun because we've done a relay race and it's been really fun,” said Kitura Crow, 3rd grader at Richmond Hill Elementary.

The fun continues Friday as ASU will host even more Richmond Hill Elementary School 3rd graders.

