Riverview Charter School raises money to help end hunger in Haiti

A school in Beaufort is working to feed thousands of people in a Third World country.

Riverview Charter School raised about $15,000 to buy food to send to Haiti. Students teamed up with Young Leaders of Beaufort on Friday to bag enough meals to feed 40,000 people for the Stop Hunger Now organization.

The lunches include freeze dried vegetables, soy, rice, and vitamins. Educators say the service learning project is a great experience for students.

“It teaches everything from math, a little bit of science about the number of meals in the bag and when you put that bag into water, what happens?” said Riverview Charter School Director Alison Thomas. “It blows up and it actually creates 5 meals for children. Also, cooperation, engaged citizenship, empathy, hunger awareness, all kind of lessons going on in the gymnasium.”

The food will be delivered to families in Haiti within the next few months.

