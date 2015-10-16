Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Chief retiring in January

Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Chief Sammy Negron is set to retire in January.

Negron has been a Lowcountry firefighter for 20 years and he’s retiring to spend more time with his family as he battles Multiple Sclerosis.

He will still work as a fire consultant for the city.

"It's bittersweet. It's nice that with his illness, he's able to take the time to spend with his family and he'll still be with us to advise us, and we have until January before we do anything. Wonderful guy. Team player, smart, competent, good with numbers, good with budgets, good with people. You couldn't ask for better,” said Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling. "He will stay around to advise us. It means we will hire a new chief and there will be a very smooth transition. My hunch would be there are lots of qualified people in the department, but the hiring for all employees is done by the city manager."

The mayor says the city will work to find a new fire chief before Negron's retirement in January.

