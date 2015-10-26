Longtime Ridgeland fire chief announces plans to retire

Ridgeland’s longtime fire chief is planning to retire.

After 30 years of working as a firefighter and 18 years as Ridgeland’s fire chief, Johnny Mingledorf has announced that he will be leaving the department next year.

Chief Mingledorf says after retirement, he plans to spend more time with his family and maybe pursue a different career. Chief Mingledorf announced his retirement more than a year in advance because he wants to train the town’s new fire chief before he leaves.

“I wanted to give the town the opportunity to look around and take their time on the side and figure out who they would like to see take over the department. Whether it’s somebody from the outside, and I want my guys to be able to showcase their abilities and their talents,” said Chief Mingledorf.

Chief Mingledorf plans on retiring in December of 2016.

