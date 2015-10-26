City of Beaufort working to fix drainage, erosion issues around Battery Creek

High tides and some flooding has the city of Beaufort working to fix drainage and erosion issues.

City officials say the recent storms have eroded a large bank around Battery Creek and caused flooding in downtown Beaufort. The city is developing a plan with the county and the South Carolina Department of Transportation to rebuild the eroded banks and to fix the drains.

One downtown resident says the problems have been going on for years, and they’re happy the city is doing something to fix it.

“Basically what happens is these two drains get overflowed and then all the water backs into my yard and into my house,” said Torrey Conner, Beaufort resident.

The city says the project is in its very early stages. Officials aren’t sure how much the projects will cost or when they will start.

