SCMPD asking for candy donations for annual Halloween Spooktacular

Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Central Precinct’s annual Halloween Spooktacular is always free and open to the public. There will be different setups where kids can walk through and get candy.

And so that candy doesn't run out, they are hoping people will donate bags of candy by dropping them by the precinct at 1512 Bull St. up until Thursday, Oct. 29.

SCMPD is inviting the community to join them for some Ghoulish Games, Freaky Fun and Frightening Treats. With Halloween falling on Saturday this year, they expect the turnout to be big.

Any help from the community and local businesses with candy donations will be greatly appreciated.

Chatham Parkway Toyota has stepped up this year to partner the event.

