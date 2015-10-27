Sea Front Lane in Hilton Head covered in water after high tide

Parts of the Lowcountry saw some flooding Tuesday morning at high tide.

Sea Front Lane in Hilton Head was covered in water. Residents say the water came in from a nearby march in a huge wave, and in less than 10 minutes the entire street was flooded.

Some of the homeowners even had to move their vehicles out of their yard to avoid water damage.

They say the flooded road is the highest they’ve ever seen it get.

“This is only the second time I’ve seen it like this. Before the hurricane came near Charleston, it got like this because the rain and stuff but it’s pretty crazy. I’ve never seen it flooded like this. Hopefully it’s going to recede here pretty soon. Luckily I’ve got an SUV. If I had a car and lived on this street, I wouldn’t want to leave right now because you might get stuck,” said Matt Dungan, Hilton Head resident.

Thankfully, none of the folks living on Sea Front Lane had any flood damage inside their homes.

