Beaufort Waterfront Park flooded by high tide

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) -

Downtown Beaufort is seeing a little more water than usual.

For the second day in a row, parts of the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park flooded during high tide.

Beaufort police blocked off much of the Marina parking lot until the high tide receded.

Officials say this week’s tides have been the highest they’ve seen in decades. 

