2015 State of the Region luncheon

Dozens of South Carolina City and County officials talked about the future of the Lowcouontry Thursday afternoon at the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Region luncheon.

One of the topics of discussion was the benefits of tourism to the region. According to the chamber, island residents saw a cut of about $2,000 in local taxes thanks to money generated by visitors, totaling more than $990 million in 2014 alone.

The Mayor of Bluffton told WTOC about other projects that the region is working on to boost development in the Lowcountry.

"Really just an update on what we're doing. Our Don Ryan Center and how successful that is. The environment; we're going to talk about our neighborhood watershed action plan, kind of the boom coming back to Bluffton. You know, it's been a few years and it's starting to see an uptick of business development. And giving an overview of the Buck Walter Place, which is starting to develop,” said Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka.

The luncheon also honored the businesses in the Lowcountry that provided aid for South Carolina flood victims.

