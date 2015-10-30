Campaign for Healthy Kids looking for eligible children to be signed up for PeachCare

Right from the Start Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids are two public health insurance programs for kids 0-19. Whether you work or not, your kids may be eligible.

Many jobs don't offer health insurance or it's too expensive to cover your children. Parents, grandparents and legal guardians can apply on behalf of their children.

The PeachCare for Kids program is Georgia's name for its CHIP or Children's Health Insurance Program nationally. It offers health coverage for those families that make too much money for the Medicaid program. Coverage is comprehensive and includes medical, dental and vision. A family of 3 can make up to $49,800 and a family of 4 can make up to $59,930. It is either no cost or very low cost and co-pays average $0.50 - $2.00

The mission of Savannah's Campaign for Healthy Kids and Families is to reduce by 50 percent the number of uninsured children under 18 in Chatham County by December 2015. We are working to enroll 2,279 eligible kids into Right from the Start Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids. At this point, they have registered 1,427 children.

You can apply on your own by clicking here or call 311 for more information.

For assistance, you can go to the Live Oak Public Library, 2002 Bull Street, Savannah the second Tuesday of each month from 5pm-8pm.

