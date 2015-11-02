Active Shooter Response seminar in Pooler designed for self protection

The Pooler/Savannah, GA affiliate of "Fit to Fight" is hosting an Active Shooter Response seminar Saturday, Nov. 7.

"Fit to Fight Georgia" at Pooler Krav Maga, is an official affiliate of "Fit to Fight", a unique brand of Krav Maga that blends self-defense with fitness.

Amber Staklinski - "Fit to Fight " program director from Gastonia, NC and one of only two female FTF Blackbelts will be a part of the Active Shooter seminar at the Pooler/Savannah location.

Amber started martial arts at the age of six and began Krav Maga, BJJ, and Kickboxing at the age of 14 and trained throughout high school. Amber attended Appalachian State University and graduated with a BSBA in Accounting and Economics. She moved to Charlotte, NC after graduating and is currently the Program Director of FTF Gastonia. Amber is a certified Krav Maga and SPARology instructor.

Other "Fit to Fight" Krav Maga instructors from the Pooler location are Todd Mashburn, William Horne and Dustin Emerch.

The seminar will be held Saturday Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Pooler Karate/Krav Maga, 110 Towne Center Drive, Suite200, Pooler, GA.

Register by going to www FitToFightGA.com and clicking the 'Student Resources' tab or in person at Pooler Karate/Krav Maga.

