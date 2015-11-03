SCMPD officers promoted to lieutenant

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief Jack Lumpkin promoted four officers, two men and two women, to lieutenant Tuesday.

They each have worked with SCMPD for at least 10 years, and all of them have just finished a police management course.

Chief Lumpkin said he had several qualified officers to choose from. One of the new Metro Police lieutenants tells us she hopes to be hands on with the officers she works with.

"Going back to the street, leading the troops, being there, leading by example, getting out on the streets with them, combatting the recent crime level and being a mentor because I am an instructor also, post certified,” said Lt. Tonya Reid, SCMPD.

Chief Lumpkin says there will be more officers promoted to lieutenant in December, as well as other promotions available to officers later this month or next month.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.