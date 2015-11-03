Beaufort County test scores down

End-of-course exam scores are in for Beaufort County High School students, and results show scores dropped since the students took the test in 2014.

District officials say the percentage of passing grades declined in three of the four subjects, only seeing an increase in U.S. History and Constitution. Even though the scores were slightly lower than they were in the previous year, students surpassed the state’s passing average in two of the four subjects.

Officials say the students are still doing a great job, and there’s no need to worry.

“We did see a slight decline in our exit exam scores this year but our five year trend data is still positive. Improvement across the board. Our challenge is to keep that positive momentum that we’ve had for the last five years going as we move forward,” said Jim Forster, Beaufort County School District.

High school students will get a chance to improve the district scores next spring.

