Beaufort County School District hosting college funding workshops

If you’re looking for help financing your child’s college tuition, you’re in luck.

The Beaufort County School District says many students can’t afford to pay for college out of pocket, so it’s hosting two college funding workshops to help parents find additional ways to pay for those rising tuition costs.

The district will offer information on scholarships and grants, and they’ll show you how to apply for financial aid.

“Deadlines are right around the corner and we want them to defray the cost of college. College can become very expensive. Scholarships and grants are a way to reduce that cost and expense from the parent perspective,” said Geri Henderson, Beaufort County School District.

The first workshop will be held Wednesday night at Hilton Head High School from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Another workshop will be held Thursday at Beaufort High School for folks living north of the Broad River.

