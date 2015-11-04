Students in Lowcountry collect items for flood victims

More than a month after the historic floods devastated parts of South Carolina, students at Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School are hard at work helping the families in need.

Over the past few weeks, 6th grade students hosted a donation drive, and they collected more than a thousand items for flood victims across the state.

On Wednesday, those students partnered with the Hardeeville Fire and Police Department to get all of those donations packed up and sent to Columbia. All of these donations were brought in by students and their families. They were able to collect hundreds of items including food, linens, cleaning supplies, and dog food. Students from the class that donated a majority of the items said giving was easy – and that they just wanted to help.

“My aunt lives in Columbia, and her house got flooded too, and she lost a lot of things. I just wanted to bring stuff to help,” said Makayla Fields, 6th grade student.

“Since I heard about it, I was shocked and I really wanted to help, because there’s a lot of children out there that might have lost their parents or something else, and I wanted to help because that could have been us,” said Itzel Ciseros-Morales, 6th grade student.

Right now, those donations are en route to the Harvests Hope Food Bank. The school says it will go to help families in more than a dozen counties.

