Sullivan appointed new Hampton Assistant Police Chief

The Hampton Police Department has appointed a new Assistant Police Chief.

Jake Sullivan was promoted to the position. Sullivan, a former Marine, has 15 years of law enforcement experience and has worked for the Hampton Police Department for more than a decade.

The position became vacant when Maj. James Bolton passed last month.

The police chief says they are still mourning Bolton’s death and no one could take his place, they think that Sullivan was the best person for the job.

"He's done a wonderful job. We had two traumatic events in the last week with home invasions. He stepped up and took those over and did a good job. He aligned everything where it needed to be and over the years with us he's done a good job,” said Perry Mcalhaney, Hampton Police Chief.

Sullivan will be sworn into office at the town’s council meeting Nov. 17th.

