There will be an Arts and Crafts Show, “Christmas at Alee”, on Nov. 7th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 8th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alee Shrine on Eisenberg Drive.

Two days of unique crafts and products for sale in over 50 booths. There will be Christmas décor, wreaths, unique items, honey and soap products and much, much more.

In addition, there will be a Festival of Trees. Trees decorated and donated by Alee Unit and Club Auxiliaries will be on display. A silent auction vote for these unique, one of a kind trees will benefit the Morris Slotin Travel fund. A fund that assists Shrine patients and the Road Runners travel to and from Shrine Hospital appointments.

Admission is $3 and children 12-and under are free.

Proceeds from the Arts and Crafts Show will benefit the Alee 1st Lady’s Project and are not tax deductible. Proceeds from the Festival of Trees will benefit the Morris Slotin Travel fund, and are tax deductible.

Parking is free. Concessions are available.

For more information, please call Lady Cheri Johns at 912.977.6618 or email aleechristmasbazaar@gmail.com.

