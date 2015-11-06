Jazz Night for Kicklighter Resource Center in Savannah

The Kicklighter Resource Center and the Coastal Jazz Association are joining together for the first Kicklighter Jazz Night.

Enjoy an evening of dining and dancing accompanied by the smooth sounds of local jazz favorites Teddy Adams, Howard Paul, and Mitch Hennes with vocalist Kim Michael Polote.

All proceeds will benefit the programs Kicklighter provides to the community.

Tickets may be purchased online or in-person at Kicklighter Resource Center. Call 912.355.7633 for more information.



The Kicklighter Resource Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing and enriching the lives of children and adults with autism, mental retardation and other developmental disabilities.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Knights of Columbus, 3 W. Liberty Street, Savannah, GA

