Death on Big Ben Lane under investigation

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies have identified the man found dead in Lady’s Island.

Deputies say 37-year-old Terrance Stoney’s body was found in a wooded area off of Big Ben Lane Sunday.

Preliminary autopsy results were unable to determine a cause of death, but his death was ruled suspicious.

When Stoney’s body was found, he was half naked. Deputies thought that was odd, that’s one of the reasons why they classified his death as suspicious.

Monday, investigators were back at the crime scene on Big Ben Lane, hoping the daylight could help them find any clues they may have missed Sunday night.

"The investigators were speaking to witnesses and canvassing the neighborhood. The Crime Scene Unit is obviously looking for physical evidence to link - if in fact it turns out to be a homicide - a suspect in the case," said Capt. Bob Bromage, BCSO.

The last time anyone saw Stoney was on Saturday evening. Investigators believe he could have been dead for up to 18 hours before he was found. He lived on the road where his body was found.

Deputies say it was one of his relatives that made the gruesome discovery.

“A family member in the area discovered the body and called 911. We responded out there and sent the crime scene unit along with the investigators to follow up on it and the cause of death was not apparent at this time so it required a forensic autopsy,” said Capt. Bromage.

That autopsy was performed at MUSC Monday, and medical examiners still couldn’t figure out how Stoney died.

They will be running more tests in the next few days.

WTOC will continue to follow the investigation closely.

