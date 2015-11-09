Healthcare enrollment assistance RV in Hardeeville

Open enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act started Nov. 1st and Monday, Blue Cross Blue Shield put an RV on the road to travel around South Carolina and help get people signed up.

The mobile unit was at Wal-Mart in Hardeeville Monday. Agents on hand helped educate customers, as well as get them signed up for new insurance or help them renew last year’s policy.

Some major changes in the 2016 coverage plan include an increase in the penalty for not having insurance.

"What we're finding out is that people are unaware if they do not have that health insurance that their penalty doubles going into 2016. Also, if you do have health insurance in 2016, you may need a different policy than what you had in 2015. Your health may have changed over the course of the year,” said Brian Scoles, Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The cutoff is Dec. 15th for a Jan. 1st effective date. After that there is a deadline of Jan. 15 and then Jan. 31st, which is the final cutoff before you could face a penalty.

