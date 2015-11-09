Veterans Appreciation Program held at William James Middle School

Some students in Statesboro got an early start for an important observance.

William James Middle School held their Veterans Appreciation Program two days before Veterans Day.

Students heard from National Guard commanders from right in Statesboro.

The school’s principal tells WTOC the school has a high number of students connected to military service in their family.

“Between the National Guard here and active duty so many places, you see two-thirds of our students are affected by military service,” said Principal Mike Yawn.

Local guardsmen took part, not only to show the different uniforms, but also brought military equipment to show students through the day.

