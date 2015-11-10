Students in Lowcountry hold ceremony to honor veterans

Students in Beaufort County honored members of the armed forces during its 2nd Annual Veteran's Day Ceremony on Tuesday.

Robert Smalls International Academy invited the Parris Island Marine Band to play at the event. They also celebrated the Marine Corps' 240th birthday.

Students spoke about the establishment of Veteran's Day, and focused on the importance of honoring the men and women who fight for American freedom. The school says it is using the holiday to instill important values in students.

"It's important because of the history. We are trying to teach the kids about the leadership, the respect, loyalty, all those things that go with the military and in their social life,” said Sgt. Francisco Gamez, Robert Smalls International Academy.

The school also recognized its own veteran’s. Eight former armed forces members currently work at the school.

