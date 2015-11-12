Nurse practitioners honored at Beaufort Memorial Hospital

Folks at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital are honoring its nurse practitioners.

National Nurse Practitioner’s week is held every year to celebrate the growing are advanced practice nurses who are trained and educated to diagnoses and treat acute illnesses. Medical professionals say the field is growing rapidly in South Carolina and Georgia.

Unlike traditional nurses, nurse practitioners are able to prescribe medicine and provide other medical services that patients usually rely on doctors for.

“It shouldn’t be all put on physicians. Nurse practitioners are trained to be able to go into primary care and take on that role and we do a very good job at and research has shown that. We see patients, we’re cost effective, and we can see three or four patients an hour,” said Jaime Cuff, family nurse practitioner.

Nurse practitioners in Beaufort say National Nurse Practitioner’s week ends Friday, but they will be working with local lawmakers year round to bring more awareness to their roles in the medical field.

