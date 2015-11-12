Marco Rubio in Hilton Head Island

2016 Presidential candidate Marco Rubio is in South Carolina Thursday addressing the state’s Chamber of Commerce.

Held at the Westin on Hilton Head Island, Rubio spoke to state leaders, local city officials and community leaders. He talked about his plans if he were to become president and identified shortcomings in the Obama Administration.

But the main thing Rubio expressed his interest in was immigration reform.

“I think once you've done that and you've proven to people that illegal immigration is down and that the federal government is serious about enforcing our immigration laws. I think you're going to have the space and political support we need to modernize our immigration system and to also realistically act but responsibly to deal with people that are in our country illegally that fit a certain criteria. If they haven't been here long enough or are criminals in any state, they're going to be deported,” said Rubio.

Rubio also took the opportunity to shed light on some of his opponents including Donald Trump. He also told reporters that he and Ted Cruz are actually friends.

